One arrested for impersonating policeman, robbery

Muscat: A person has been arrested on charges of impersonating a policeman.

The Criminal Investigations Department of Seeb station arrested an accused on charges of impersonating policemen and robbery in the area.

Acoording to ROP, the defendant, introducing himself as a policeman, forced the victim to ride with him in his vehicle, took his money and personal documents and then dropped him at a particular place.

Following search operations, the police were able to identify the vehicle used in the case by the accused.

ROP has warned against such criminal acts and called for immediate notification by calling 9999 or heading to the nearest police station.