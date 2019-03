ADDIS ABABA: Seven British, seven French, eight Italian and 18 Canadian nationals are among the 157 victims of an Ethiopian Airlines plane crash on Sunday. Thirty-two Kenyan, nine Ethiopian, eight US and eight Chinese nationals were also among the dead, Ethiopian Airlines chief executive Tewolde GebreMariam told journalists. None of the 149 passengers and eight crew members on board the Boeing 737 that crashed en route from Addis Ababa to Nairobi survived, the airline said.

The 157 passengers were of 35 different nationalities, with one person travelling on a United Nations passport, the airline said.

Flight ET 302 crashed near the town of Bishoftu, about 50 km south-east of the Ethiopian capital.

The Boeing 737 took off at 8:38 am from Bole International Airport and lost contact a few minutes later, according to the airline.

Shortly after take-off, the senior pilot, who had been working for the airline since 2010, sent a distress call and was given clearance to return, GebreMariam said.

The airline had bought the new plane in November, according to GebreMariam. The plane had flown only 1,200 hours since its purchase and was last maintained on February 4. The plane had arrived in Addis Ababa on Sunday morning from Johannesburg, South Africa, before taking off for Nairobi a few hours later, according to Ethiopian Airlines.

Boeing said it is “deeply saddened to learn of the passing of the passengers and crew on Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302, a 737 MAX 8 airplane.”

A Boeing technical team was prepared to provide technical assistance at the request and under the direction of the US National Transportation Safety Board, Boeing said in a statement.

Ethiopian Airlines said it set up a committee with Boeing, the national civil aviation authority, the national transport authority and other experts to conduct forensic investigations and identify the victims.

CONDOLENCES FLOCK IN

The Ethiopian Airlines Group chief executive said he “deeply regrets the fatal accident,” the airline said on Twitter.

GebreMariam, who had travelled to the scene of the crash, expressed his “profound sympathy and condolences” to the families of all victims, the statement read.

“The Office of the PM, on behalf of the Government and people of Ethiopia, would like to express its deepest condolences to the families of those that have lost their loved ones,” the office of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said on Twitter.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said he “was shocked to hear of the terrible crash.”

“The deaths of so many people on board fill me with deep sadness,” Steinmeier added.

French President Emmanuel Macron sent his condolences to all victims and their families. “I share their sadness,” said Macron.

“UNSTABLE SPEED”

Flight ET 302, registration number ET-AVJ, crashed near the town of Bishoftu, 62 km southeast of the capital Addis Ababa, with 149 passengers and eight crew aboard, the airline said.

The flight had unstable vertical speed after take off, the flight tracking website Flightradar24 tweeted.

The aircraft had shattered into many pieces and was severely burnt, a reporter at the scene of the crash said. Clothing and personal effects were scattered widely over the field where the plane came down.

It was not clear what had caused the crash. Boeing sent condolences to the families and said it was ready to help investigate.

This is the second recent crash of the latest version of Boeing’s workhorse narrowbody jet that first entered service in 2017. The 737 is the world’s best selling modern passenger aircraft and one of the industry’s most reliable. A preliminary report into the October Lion Air crash, focused on airline maintenance and training and the response of a Boeing anti-stall system to a recently replaced sensor, but did not give a reason for the crash. Since then, the cockpit voice recorder was recovered and a final report is due later this year.

ANGUISHED RELATIVES

At Nairobi airport, many relatives were left waiting at the gate for hours, with no information from airport authorities. Some learned of the crash from journalists.

Robert Mutanda, 46, was waiting for his brother-in-law, a Canadian citizen.

“No, we haven’t seen anyone from the airline or the airport,” he said at 1pm, more than three hours after the flight was lost. “Nobody has told us anything, we are just standing here hoping for the best.” Kenyan officials did not arrive at the airport until 1:30 pm.

Families were taken to Nairobi’s hotel, but said they were still waiting to hear from airline staff eight hours after the accident. — Reuters