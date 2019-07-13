Pence visits overcrowded migrant camp, deplores ‘crisis’

Washington: US Vice President Mike Pence visited an overcrowded migrant camp in Texas on Friday, coming face to face with detainees held in horrific conditions and deploring an immigration crisis that he said was “overwhelming our system.” Pence travelled to the Mexico border as protesters rallied in several US cities urging the government to shut down what they call “concentration camps.” The vice president visited the McAllen Border Station, where he was taken to a sweltering outdoor portal where 384 men were held in a caged area.

The stench was horrendous, according to media reports from journalists travelling with Pence who were allowed into the area for 90 seconds. The men, who allegedly crossed the border illegally, were crammed into a space where there was not enough room for all of them to lie down on the concrete floor. They had no cots, mats or pillows, only silver polyester blankets. Grasping the chain link fencing, they shouted to reporters that they had been there 40 days or longer, were hungry and wanted to brush their teeth. — AFP