PDO opens Manah public park

MANAH: Petroleum Development Oman (PDO) officially opened the Manah public park in an event which also marked World Water Day, held under the auspices of Sayyid Tariq bin Mahmoud al Busaidy, Deputy Wali of Manah.

The park was funded by PDO as part of its effort to provide safe and suitable spaces for community gatherings and entertainment. It consists of greenspaces, a children playground with recreational equipment, prayer rooms and a security office.

PDO External Affairs and Communication Manager Mohammed bin Ahmed al Ghareebi said: “Community infrastructure development is one of the key themes of PDO’s Social Investment programme and this project reaffirms our ongoing commitment to community support.

“We are determined to continue to reach out and create more value and sustainability for people across the Sultanate.”

The Company has been actively supporting local communities for decades and is currently developing a number of infrastructure projects in partnership with governmental bodies to provide communities with better access to important services and amenities. — ONA

