Passengers at Muscat Intl Airport up by 12 pc

MUSCAT: The total number of passengers at the Muscat International Airport grew by 11.6 per cent to 6.1 million in the first five months of 2018, over the same period last year. In addition, the total number of flights at the Muscat International Airport rose by 3.9 per cent to 47,506 flights during January-May period of 2018, from 45,715 flights for the same period of last year, according to the latest monthly statistics released by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI).

The number of international flights at the Muscat International Airport increased by 4.9 per cent to 43,186 flights during January-May period of 2018, up from 41,173 flights for the same period of previous year.

Besides, the total number of international passengers at the Muscat International Airport during January-May period of this year was 5.65 million passengers, which included an arrival of 2.84 million passengers, departure of 2.81 million and transit passengers to the extent of 7,593.

The domestic flights at the Muscat International Airport marginally fell by 4.9 per cent to 4,320 flights in the first five months of 2018, against 4,542 flights for the same period of last year. The total domestic passengers at the Muscat International Airport rose by 1.5 per cent to 447,780 in the first five months of 2018, against 441,259 passengers for the same period of last year.

The domestic passenger arrivals rose by 1.1 per cent to 222,033, while domestic departures grew by 1.9 per cent to 225,747 passengers during January-May period of 2018, shows the NCSI report.

However, the total number of passengers at the Salalah International Airport fell by 11 per cent to 516,470 passengers during January-May period of 2018, against 578,432 passengers for the same period of last year.

The total number of flights at Salalah International Airport declined by 21.5 per cent to 4,432 during the first five months of 2018, against 5,643 for the same period of last year, shows the NCSI report.

While the total number of international flights at the Salalah International airport declined by 32.4 per cent to 1,620 during January-May period of 2018, the total number of international passengers showed a 24.4 per cent fall at 183,387 passengers. — ONA

