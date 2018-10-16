Partnership and Social Responsibility Forum participants thank HM

Muscat: The participants at the second Oman Partnership and Social Responsibility Forum, which concluded on Tuesday in Muscat, sent a cable of thanks to His Majesty Sultan Qaboos. They thanked His Majesty the Sultan for helping spread awareness about sustainable development and enhancing the partnership between the public and private sectors. The participants believe that this support will enhance economic growth. They hailed His Majesty the Sultan’s continuous support for development and sustainability in different fields.

They hoped that forum’s discussions and recommendations would add value to the Sultanate’s plans and strategies, and would contribute to Sultanate’s economy. They appealed to Allah to protect His Majesty the Sultan and grant him good health and welfare.

Participants of the forum, which was held at the Grand Millennium Hotel Muscat under the theme “Social Responsibility: National Commitment to Support Sustainable, recommended adopting quality standards for the social responsibility project including the ISO26000.

The standards should serve as guidelines for the companies for enhancing the economic, environmental and social sustainability of their projects. The standards may then become integrated in the companies’ social responsibility polices.

The two-day forum also called for streamlining social responsibilities efforts and energies to enhance the quality of the implemented projects and improve the companies’ performance in this field. They also called for developing long term strategies for the social responsibility as this will substantiate the state’s efforts to achieve sustainable and comprehensive development. The forum also stressed the importance of the companies’ commitment to develop and improve the educational, cultural, economic and social security levels for the individuals through social responsibility projects. — ONA

