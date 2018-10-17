PART looks at boosting revenue

MUSCAT: The Board of Directors of the Public Authority for Radio and Television (PART) held a meeting at the Authority’s headquarters, which was chaired by Dr Abdullah bin Nasser al Harrasi, PART Chairman, on Wednesday. The meeting included presentation on the status of PART current, capital and development budgets by the end of the third quarter of 2018. Further, the Board studied means of enhancing PART revenues. It also discussed a range of issues related to PART operations. The Board of Directors also thanked its staff for the efforts they have made to cover Luban.

