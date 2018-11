Muscat: The Royal Oman Police has announced that parking on both sides of the Sultan Qaboos Street will be prevented from the roundabout of Bait al Baraka until the roundabout of Qasr al Seeb, from 8am to 8pm on November 18.

Police said the ban is as part of the country’s 38th National Day celebrations, asking motorists to abide by the announcement and cooperate in the public interest.