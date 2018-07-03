Paralympics Union chief ends Oman visit

SALALAH: Abdul Razzaq Bashir, Chairman of the Paralympics Union of West Asia (PUWA), and his accompanying delegation during his visit to the Sultanate discussed the joint cooperation between Oman Paralympic Committee and the Union. He was briefed regarding preparations for hosting the West Asia General Assembly meeting to be held in the Governorate of Dhofar on September 12-13. Dr Mansour bin Sultan al Tooqi, Chairman of the Paralympic Committee of Oman, held a meeting with Chairman of PUWA in the presence of Dr Misbah Jaafar, Secretary-General of PUWA, at the Sultan Qaboos Youth Cultural and Entertainment Complex in Salalah. The meeting discussed the latest preparations for hosting the meeting, which will be attended by about 12 member countries. The PUWA meeting will include an opening session, a review of the Union’s achievements in various fields, and the election of heads and members of PUWA. It will also discuss calendar of the Union’s activities in 2019. — ONA

