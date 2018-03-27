Panel discusses ‘protecting children from accidents’

MUSCAT: The Social Committee of the State Council hosted officials from Omani Children’s Association and Omani Women’s Association (OWA) to add vital inputs to their ongoing study on Tuesday.

The 11th meeting of the committee was chaired by Dr Hamad bin Suleiman al Salami, Head of the Committee, in the presence of honourable members of the committee and the secretariat staff.

The committee discussed the efforts of OWA and Omani Children’s Association to reduce child accidents, the programmes available to protect children from accidents, the effectiveness of these programmes and their types.

Further, they also discussed the factors contributing to accidents and procedures or proposals that may contribute to reducing accidents such as change in laws, legislation, supervision and follow-up, adding to the committee’s discussion with ministry officials on ways to raise awareness of the risk factors of child accidents.

The council hosted Shaikha al Mudhafar, President of OWA Barka, Rahma al Nofaliah, President OWA Mussanah

From the Omani Children’s Association the council hosted, Dr Ibrahim bin Sultan al Harthy, President, Dr Amer bin Mohammed al Aisry and Idrees al Falety. At the conclusion of the meeting, the committee ratified the minutes of the previous meeting, and briefed on the update of the topics listed on its agenda and took appropriate decisions.

