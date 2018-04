GAZA: A Palestinian journalist died on Saturday after being wounded by Israeli fire on Friday while covering deadly protests along the Israel-Gaza border, health officials said. Yaser Murtaja, 30, a cameraman for Palestinian Ain Media, was the 29th Palestinian killed in the week-long protests. Photos showed Murtaja lying wounded on a stretcher wearing a protective vest marked ‘PRESS’ in black capital letters.

