Palestine President begins 3-day visit

MUSCAT: President Mahmoud Abbas of the State of Palestine, Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization, arrived here on Sunday on a three-day visit to the Sultanate during which he will meet His Majesty Sultan Qaboos. He was received upon his arrival by HH Sayyid Shihab bin Tareq al Said, Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdallah, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs, Dr Tayseer Ali Farhat, Ambassador of the State of Palestine appointed to the Sultanate, and members of the embassy.

During the visit, the Palestinian President is accompanied by Jibril Rajoub, Secretary of Fatah Central Committee, Hussein al Sheikh, Minister of Civil Affairs, Maj Gen Majed Faraj, Head of the General Intelligence Service, Palestinian Ambassador appointed to the Sultanate, and a number of officials.

This visit comes within the framework of the good fraternal relations binding the two sides and the keenness to enhance and promote them to serve interests of the Omani and Palestinian brotherly peoples. — ONA