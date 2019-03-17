Pakistan launches online visa for citizens of 175 countries

Muscat: Pakistan has announced the introduction of the online visa system, which will allow citizens of 175 countries around the world to visit Pakistan.

“Visitors to Pakistan will be able to apply for a visa online without the need for lengthy paperwork or consulate visits. Whether it is for business or pleasure, study or work, a comprehensive list of 12 visa categories and policies has been introduced and can now be applied for online. Additionally, a visa on arrival facility has also been introduced for tourists from 50 countries and for business people from 96 countries, a statement said.

Pakistan Missions have been authorized to grant three-month visas to foreigners from 186 countries

Citizens of China, Malaysia, Turkey, UAE and UK will be the first to get the visa on arrival facilities in the initial phase.

175 countries will have e-visa facilities, including Omani nationals who get 30 days multiple entry e-visa.

Processing time for manual and e-visas shall be 7-10 working days

The number of visa-on-arrival countries increased from 24 to 50.