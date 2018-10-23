Pact to train students, graduates in job skills

Muscat: Duqm Refinery and Oman Sail signed a pioneering agreement to improve the employability prospects of 100 students and graduates, by connecting them with Oman’s maritime heritage. A signing ceremony was held at Oman Sail’s headquarters, in presence of Maithaa bint Saif al Mahrouqiyah, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Tourism, chairperson of Oman Sail, and Hilal bin Ali al Kharousi, Deputy Chairman of Duqm Refinery and David Graham, CEO of Oman Sail. The agreement outlined the launch of a project consisting of two programmes targeting grade 11 students and youth.

Both programmes will combine theory and outdoor practical activities, using experiential learning to develop interpersonal skills, such as communication, decision making and resilience, which are relevant and highly valued in the workplace. The project, named Al Nokheda, which means the ship’s captain in Arabic, marks a further extension of Duqm Refinery’s already significant Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities in the local community in the Governorate of Al Wusta and across the Sultanate.

The programme will be delivered in Arabic by a 100 per cent Omani team from Oman Sail’s Corporate and Personal Development (CPD) Department.

Oman Sail has previously provided youth development programmes to over 3,000 college and 1,500 school students, as well as leadership and management training to more than 20 corporate clients, including the ground-breaking Khazzan Young Leaders’ Programme initiative with BP Oman.

The training courses will include the schools’ programme for 16 and 17 year-olds, which will run from 4 to 6 November, with students selected by the Ministry of Education. Omani youth aged from 18 to 25 and selected by the Ministry of Manpower will participate in their programme from 11 to 13 November 2018. — ONA

