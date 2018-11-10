Pact to identify reading disability among students

MUSCAT: The Ministry of Education signed a cooperation programme with the Sultan Qaboos University (SQU) on preparing a methodical framework for therapeutic intervention and identification of the students with reading disability in the first stage of the basic education. The pact was signed by Mustafa bin Ali bin Abdullatif, Under-Secretary at the Ministry of Education, and Dr Ali bin Saud al Bimani, Vice-Chancellor of SQU. Mustafa said it aims to improve education for students with special needs and protect their right to quality education that raises their educational standard in all the stages of schooling by upgrading the quality of education provided to the students with reading disorders in the first cycle of the basic education. This cooperation is also aimed at enhancing joint researches conducted by the Ministry of Education and SQU from 2012 to 2015. These scientific researches recommended a number of solutions for the problem of reading disorder and suitable therapeutic procedures. A set of tools and resources required for the process will be produced and distributed in all basic schools in the Sultanate.

