Pact signed for Duqm water network expansion

The Special Economic Zone Authority at Duqm (SEZAD) signed yesterday an agreement to expand the water network in the Special Economic Zone in Duqm (SEZD) as part of SEZAD plan to complete the infrastructure projects in SEZD and prepare it to attract various investments.

Yahya bin Said bin Abdullah al Jabri, SEZAD Chair, signed the agreement on behalf of SEZAD, and Ali bin Mubarak al Matar, Executive Director of the implementing company, Al Matar Trading and Contracting, signed for the second party.

The implementation of the project shall be within 548 days plus 30 days for preparations

The project of RO 2.3 million aims at delivering potable water to several sites and investment under construction and future projects in SEZD, notably the zones of light industries, heavy industries, medium and light industries and rock garden.

According to the agreement, two water tanks with a capacity of 500 cubic metre, water pumping stations, and valve chambers shall be built along with the supply and installation of valves, connections to the existing water network, testing pipeline and accessories, and operation of the pipeline after construction. The length of pipelines under this agreement is about 17 kilometres.

