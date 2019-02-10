PACP: 4,389 consumer complaints in 2018

MUSCAT, Feb 10 – The Public Authority for Consumer Protection (PACP) received 4,389 complaints and communications in 2018 as against 4,293 in 2017, a 2.5-per cent increase, according to the annual report of the Directorate-General of Consumer Services and Market Control at the Authority.

Complaints and communications pertain to a cross-section of sectors, including fast moving consumer goods (FMCG), consumables, hairdressing and beauty salons, car dealerships and services, aluminium and blacksmith workshops, carpentry, jewellery and accessories, electrical and electronic appliances, restaurants, cafes, clothing and textiles.

“Rise in the number of complaints from consumers is due to many factors,” said Omar bin Faisal al Jahdhami, Vice-Chairman of the Consumer Services and Market Watch, PACP.

According to him, an increasing number of awareness campaigns the authority has been carrying out across the country over the years has had a positive impact on consumers and created a sense of accountability for products and services being sold.

“We have opened outreach offices and branches across wilayats, enhancing public accessibility to the authority,” said Al Jahdhami.

“These feedbacks are a result of efforts made by the department in preserving the rights of consumers and resolving the complaints in various sectors,” said Ziad al Wahaibi, Director, Consumer Protection Department.

“We use various means to achieve this, including fines and amicable settlements, and if need be, court of law. The Consumer Protection Department is working hard to fulfil its mission to protect rights of consumers,” said Ziad.

