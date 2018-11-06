Local 

PACI’s e-services portal to improve craft standards

Oman Observer

MUSCAT: The Public Authority for Craft Industries (PACI) on Tuesday launched its electronic services portal under the auspices of Sayyid Khalid bin Hilal al Busaidy, Minister of the Diwan of Royal Court. The Minister of the Diwan of Royal Court said the interactive portal aims at developing the quality of crafts industries. Titled ‘Sanubdea’, roughly translated as ‘we will be creative’, the portal was launched as part of PACI’s efforts to keep abreast with technology. It will cover a range of services, including issuing licences to practise crafts, applying for intellectual property, products quality, crafts designing, holding exhibitions, registering marketing websites, customers’ services, marketing services to craftsmen and investors via website, in addition to jobs application services.

He added: “The portal will contribute to PACI’s transformation into a leading regional institution specialising in the preservation and development of traditional crafts by helping craftsmen.” It will encourage craftsmen to boost their productive and promotional capabilities and set up marketing platforms for Omani craft industries at tourist sites as well as applying technology in crafts innovation and development in order to embody the wise approach of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, he said. Speaking at the launch ceremony, Shaikha Aisha bint Khalfan al Siyabiyah, Chairperson of the Public Authority for Craft Industries (PACI), said the achievements realised by PACI in fields of institutional performance have contributed to building the pillars of crafts excellence and executing leading initiatives such as winning eight international prizes in competitions organized by the World Crafts Council in 2018. — ONA

