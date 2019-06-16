PACI to implement 33 specialized programmes

Muscat: The Public Authority for Craft Industries adopted 33 programmes for vocational qualification in various governorates of the Sultanate.

The programme is called “Craftsmanship, 2019” includes more 660 with 20 trainees for each programme. It is one of the pioneering projects of PACI, which is implemented within the framework of the “Craft Competencies” initiative aimed at giving the craftsmen all the basic skills necessary to establish projects.

According to a statement from PACI, the trainees will be selected later. “Professional craftsmanship commensurate with the possibilities and resources available in accordance with innovative methodologies for modern production, promotion and marketing”, the statement said.

The fields of the short-term vocational training programmes are plenty. They are designed in accordance to the vision of artistic diversity that include all parts of the Sultanate. Muscat Governorate will carry out two programmes, one in Al Seeb in the copper industries and the other in Boushar in wood crafting.

Four art programmes will be implemented in Dhofar in the fields of leather industries and the use of coconut peel, woolen fabric and bone sculpture in Thamrit, Dhahboon, Al Mazyoona and Rakhyout.

Two other programmes to be implemented in Al Buraimi to benefit from the palm trees and pottery while programmes in South Al Batinah will focus on the manufacture of silver and leather, wood and pottery industries in Al Rustaq, Al Mussana and Barka.

In North Batinah, three vocational rehabilitation programmes in Suhar, Al Khaboura and Liwa will take place in the fields of wood, ceramics, silver and leather.

In Al Dhahirah, four programmes will be implemented in the fields of woolen textiles, and utilization of palm leaves, wood and silver industries in Yanqul, Ibri, Dhank and Hamra Al Drooa’.

While three vocational rehabilitation programmes will be implemented in Al Dakhiliya in Nizwa, Samayil and Al Jabal Al Akhdhar in the fields of aromatic industries, wood and stone industries.

As for North Al Sharqiyah, four rehabilitation programmes will be implemented in the handicraft, silver, pottery and wood industries in Al Mudhaibi, Al Qabal, Bidiya, and Dama Wal Taeen.

South Al Sharqiyah will witness the implementation of four vocational programmes in Sur, Masirah, Al Kamil Wal Wafi and Jalan Bani Bu Hassan in the fields of ceramics, woolen fabrics and wood industries.

In Musandam, three programmes will be implemented in Khasab, Bukha and Lima in the fields of the textile industry, handicraft industries, ceramic industries.

The general objectives of the vocational training programs focus on finding a specialization for artisans and expand their knowledge on Omani handicraft production skills. This is in order to create a professional generation of young national talents specialized in a core but also mastering the innovative techniques for each handicraft to enhance them.

This helps establishing future craft projects based on complementarity and mutual enrichment.