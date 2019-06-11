PACI hosts training for 20 people on shell crafts

MUSCAT, JUNE 11 – The Public Authority for Craft Industries (PACI), represented by the Department of Craft Industries in Muscat, hosted a training programme on seashell crafts. The programme, which trained 20 people, is designed to provide a historical overview of the art of shells, designs and decorations used in Oman, types of shells, tools and devices in addition to explaining the design rules. The programme, which comes within the framework of the vocational training programmes approved by PACI in 2019, was implemented in collaboration with the Oman Shipping Company.

The trainees were taught to use tools in the shell crafts, their functions and how to maintain them. Safety precautions during production processes were also highlighted. The training also included cutting, polishing and installation. This initiative is part of PACI’s contribution to providing multiple job opportunities and achieving competitive advantage and quality.