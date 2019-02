MUSCAT: The Public Authority for Civil Defence and Ambulance (PACDA) in Muscat conducted a practical exercise. The most important aspect of the mock drill was on efforts on how to tackle fire exercise.

The drill was held in the fourth floor of the ministry building and took stock of the injured in the result of leakage of hazardous materials.

The hazardous materials handling group also controls the leaking material and prevents it from spreading. The exercise is part of the 2019 operational exercise plan to measure readiness and standardisation efforts with different agencies to deal with such communications in accordance with the approved emergency plan facilities.

The exercise was attended by Abdullah bin Ali al Harthy, head of the Public Authority for Civil Defence and Ambulance, Mustafa bin Ali bin Abdul Latif, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Education Affairs, and Dr Hamad bin Khalfan al Harthy, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Education for Education and Curriculum.

— ONA