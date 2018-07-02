Oxy Oman funds public park in Hamra Al Duroo

MUSCAT, JULY 2 – As part of its long-term commitment to serve the local community in Oman, Occidental Oman (Oxy Oman) will construct the first public park in Hamra Al Duroo in Ibri Wilayat. In collaboration and coordination with the Ministry of Regional Municipalities and Water Resources (MRMWR) Occidental Oman will build the park and hand it over as a gift to the people of Hamra Al Duroo.

In order to coordinate the efforts, a sponsorship agreement was signed between Occidental Oman and MRMWR yesterday. The signing ceremony was held at the headquarters of Occidental Oman under the auspices of Shaikh Saif bin Himyar al Shihhi, Governor of Al Dhahirah, and was attended by the deputy Wali of Hamra Al Duroo, Shaikh Hamad bin Sultan al Busaidi. Abdullah bin Mohammed al Siyabi, Director of Ibri Municipality and Stephen Kelly, President and General Manager of Occidental Oman were signatories for their respective organisations.

Under this agreement, the construction of the park will be carried out under the supervision of MRMWR, which will also operate and maintain the park upon the completion of the construction.

The park will cover a total area of 7,018 square metres and will consist of landscaped areas, children’s play areas, shaded sitting areas and paved walkways, as well as permanent structures such as toilets, prayer rooms and a coffee shop. The park will be planted with natural grass, palm trees, shade trees and flowers.

“This initiative is one of many carried out by Occidental Oman in its endeavour to strengthen its social ties with the local community where we operate. We present this gift to the community of Hamra Al Duroo as a token of being a good neighbour and we hope that it will be a popular gathering area for families to socialize and children to enjoy themselves and play,” said Stephen Kelly of Occidental Oman.

