Over 94pc success in autologous stem cell transplantation operations at RH

MUSCAT: The Bone Marrow Transplantation Unit at the Royal Hospital (RH) has witnessed a remarkable increase in the number of autologous stem cell transplant operations carried out in the hospital in recent years, with a success rate exceeding 94 per cent, according to the latest (RH) statistics. The statistics showed that since the launch of the service on November 18, 2013 until the present time, the hospital carried out 52 endogenous stem cell transplantation operations.

The launching of bone marrow transplantation at the Royal Hospital comes with the aim of upgrading the specialised care in the Sultanate especially in the field of blood diseases as well as coping with the increase in the number of patients who need autologous stem cell transplantation due to the growth of population and following unhealthy lifestyle and diet patterns. It is worth mentioning that the health staff of the stem cell transplantation unit, that consists of doctors, technicians, laboratory specialists and the team of stem cell and nursing staff, are 100 per cent Omani national cadres.

