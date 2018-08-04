Over 69,000 commercial activities registered in Q1

MUSCAT: The number of top ten commercial activities in terms of registration with the Ministry of Commerce and Industry at the first quarter this year (Q1, 2018) stood at 69,870, compared to 5,403 during the corresponding period last year. The Statistics Department at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said that the construction activities topped the list in terms of registration with 12,213, followed by the commissaries with 8,939 activities registration, cold stores with 8,116 activities, supplies sector activities with 7,962, export and import activities with 7,008.

6,334 activities have been registered in Arab and non-Arab women sewing (a growth by 439.52 per cent) compared to the same period in 2017. 5,687 activities for haircut and barbershops have been registered during the first quarter of this year; a growth by 568.27 per cent compared to last year. The coffee shops serving food activity came 8th with 4,789 activities registered followed by the coffee shops that serve basic foods with 4,501 activities registered. The laundry and ironing activity came 10th with 4,321 activities. — ONA

