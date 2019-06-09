Over 4,800 tourists visit land of Frankincense sites

Salalah: The number of visitors to Land of Frankincense sites in the Governorate of Dhofar during May 2019 stood at 3,125, according to statistics from the Department of Frankincense Land Sites at His Majesty the Sultan’s Adviser’s Office for Cultural Affairs. Al Baleed Archaeological Park and Frankincense Land Museum received 1,725 visitors, Samahram Archaeological Site received 1,195 visitors while Wadi Dokka received 112 visitors and Wbar archaeological site received 93 visitors. Al Baleed Archaeological Park Samahram, “Shasir Area” and Wadi Dokka are registered sites on the World Heritage List under the name “Land of Frankincense” sites. The Office of His Majesty the Sultan’s Adviser for Cultural Affairs is developing several archaeological sites and providing them with utilities to serve the goals of cultural and archaeological tourism in the Governorate of Dhofar. — ONA

