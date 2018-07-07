Over 32,000 LPG cylinders tested in past 5 months

MUSCAT: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry said that 32,611 LPG cylinders were inspected at stations across the Sultanate during the period from January to the end of June 2018. During this period, 27,938 cylinders were returned and 4,673 were found unfit for use. The tested cylinders were of 48 litres and 108 litres capacity. The Directorate-General for Standards and Metrology said that the cylinders were handed over to the inspection stations having the required licences issued by competent authorities. These licences are issued by virtue of qualifications, expertise and possibilities for inspection, testing, maintenance and repairing the cylinders, according to the provisions of Omani standard specification No 201/2014. — ONA

Related