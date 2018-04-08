Head stories LATEST NEWS Local Main 

Over 2,000 vehicles recalled in March

Oman Observer

MUSCAT: Around 2,213 vehicles of the models 2008-2013 were recalled by the Public Authority for Consumer Protection (PACP) in March, in cooperation with various car agencies in the Sultanate. These vehicle recalls indicate the considerable efforts made by the authority in the area of road safety as it continuously reviews all products and services provided in the Sultanate’s market. The PACP had recalled for more than 600 vehicles during the period 2013-2017.

