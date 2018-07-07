Over 16,000 establishments covered by Social Insurance System till June

MUSCAT: The number of active establishments covered by the social insurance system reached 16,721 at the end of June 2018.

The number of insured people in the private sector inside the Sultanate stood at 230,422 by the end of June. The number of insured during the current year and as of the end of June 2018 stood at 35,360.

The majority of active insured were concentrated in the 26-30 year category during June 2018, which constituted 22.7 per cent of the total active insured. The average wage for the total active insured was RO 687.

Cases of severance of service, including termination, resignation, transfer to another employer, death or disability and other reasons during the year 2018 until the end of June, were 28,363.

The number of active insured persons in the common system of extending insurance protection to GCC citizens was 744.

The number of active insured in the insurance system for Omanis working abroad and their equivalents was 44 cases until the end of June 2018.

The number of active insured persons in the insurance system for self-employed Omanis and their equivalents was 9,682 cases. The number of accumulative pensions paid as of the end of June 2018 stood at 16,347. — ONA

