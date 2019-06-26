Over 100 global experts to address World Heavy Oil Congress

MUSCAT, JUNE 26 – More than 100 expert speakers from around the world are set to participate in the 10th World Heavy Oil Congress & Exhibition (WHOC), from September 2-4 at the Oman Convention & Exhibition Centre, Muscat. The Congress and Exhibition, which is being held in Oman for the second year running, is supported by Oman’s Ministry of Oil and Gas and hosted by Petroleum Development Oman (PDO). Organisers are expecting to welcome over 500 delegates from 80 companies from more than 40 countries. This year’s Congress will focus heavily on the role of global collaborations and governmental policy-making in the future of Heavy Oil, as well as the importance of harnessing new technologies and innovations.

The Congress will include a two-day strategic conference and three-day technical conference alongside a three-day international exhibition. The event will include panels, interactive sessions, and networking opportunities with top oil and gas industry leaders, technology providers and professionals from around the globe. Jiří Hájek, Director of Development and Innovation, and Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors at Unipetrol, who will be speaking at the event, expressed, “It’s a pleasure to be taking part in this congress, alongside some of the leading industry veterans and top contemporary thinkers.

We expect to engage in a meaningful discussion on how to meet increasing demand for higher quality products, and keep refinery technologies and infrastructure updated to upgrade heavy oil efficiently. We will also be putting our heads together on sustainability concepts and innovations, which is increasingly important in today’s world.” The Strategic Conference will host five panel sessions and four roundtable discussions on the entire heavy oil value chain. Other speakers in the conference will include Girish Srinivas, Vice-President, TDA Research; Junaid Ghulam, Field Development Manager, Petroleum Development Oman; and Dr Saleh bin Ali Al Anboori, Director General of Planning & Studies, Ministry of Oil & Gas, Sultanate of Oman; amongst others.

The Technical Conference Committee examined 255 individual papers and selected submissions showing technical experience for eight specialist categories, including two newly added categories; Project Management & Operational Excellence, and Maintenance & HSE. From these, 110 papers were selected and will be presented to over 3,000 international experts and specialists.

Last year’s Congress included a panel featuring Dr Mohammed bin Hamad al Rumhy, Minister of Oil & Gas of the Sultanate of Oman, and Shaikh Mohammad bin Khalifa al Khalifa, Minister of Oil of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The event is conducted under the auspices of the Ministry of Oil and Gas, hosted by Petroleum Development Oman, and sponsored by JP Global Digital as Gold Sponsor and Maha Energy as Silver Sponsor. Ysaac Coronado, President & CEO and Co-founder, JP Global Digital, said “JP Global Digital, the leading provider of end-to-end 3D digital solutions for the Oil & Gas Industry, is proud to be a Gold Sponsor of the World Heavy Oil Congress and Exhibition 2019. The event provides exposure to a vast network of businesses and SME’s, increasing awareness of the latest trends in technology. WHOC brings together O&G leaders as we enter the 4th Industrial Age”

Petroleum Development of Oman (PDO) is supporting the Omani Local Community Contractors (SLCCs/LCCs) Pavilion in 2019, housing 24 exhibitors showcasing their products and services at the event. Through this Pavilion and as part of its In-Country Value (ICV) strategy, PDO aims to support and showcase SLCCs/LCCs to other operators across Oman. PDO is committed to maximising local vendors’ engagement and services as well as improving the capacity and capability of Omani people in order to secure sustainable commercial benefits for the Sultanate.

The exhibition is open to all participants including government representatives, project owners, consultants, contractors, and investors to meet, do business, and maximise the evolving opportunities in the heavy oil sector both across the Middle East and globally.

