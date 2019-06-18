OVA to host international events

MUSCAT, June 18 –

Oman Volleyball Association (OVA) is set to host three major events as part of the sports activities of Salalah Festival 2019. Two Arab and one international tournaments will be organised during August. Arab Volleyball Championship for junior categories will take place in Salalah during August 16 to 20. The next event will be Arab Beach Volleyball for men and women which will begin on August 20 and run until 24. The Arab events will be followed by the International Beach Volleyball Tournament for Men (Star 1) from August 24 to 27.

The Sultanate will also host the qualifications for West Asia zone for the Asian Volleyball Championship in Muscat from July 17 to 20 at Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex. Iraq, Kuwait and the Oman national team will compete for the two direct tickets to the Asian Championship which is scheduled to take place in Iran in next September.

Meanwhile, the national volleyball teams have a busy schedule in the coming few months as Oman beach volleyball team will participate in the Asian Qualification for the Asian Beach Volleyball Championship which will be held in Japan. The Qualification for the West Asia zone will take place in Lebanon during July 29 to August 3. Oman Volleyball U-16 team will take part at the 15th edition of the Arab Championships which will take place in Jordan during September 3 to 13.

Besides to the international participation of the national teams, the OVA has announced the agenda for the domestic competitions for 2019-20 season. The first domestic activity will be the first division league which will start from November 1 and will finish on March 31 in participation of seven clubs including: Seeb, Sohar, Ahli Sidab, Al Salam, Al Kamil W’al Wafi, Qurayat and Al Bashayer. The Super Cup match will be held during November and the exact date will be decided later. The second Super Cup match which is between the winner of first division league and the champions of the Ministry Volleyball Shield will be on April 12.

The second division league will begin on December 20 and end on March 30. The junior league (U-16) will start on January 23 and will last until February 29. The Ministry Volleyball Shield Championship will commence from January 25 and will finish on April 7.

