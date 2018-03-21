OTTC to organise cadet and junior tournament

Sports Reporter –

MUSCAT, March 21 –

Oman Table Tennis Committee (OTTC) has completed all preparations to organise cadet and junior tournament which starts on Thursday until March 24 at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex indoor courts.

Seven clubs have confirmed their participation in the tournament. In cadet category, Nizwa, Samayil, Saham, Ibri and Itifaq will compete for the honours. Nizwa, Samayil, Saham, Dhofar, Itifaq and Shabab are in fray in the junior category.

The OTTC will organise the second round in coming July.

As many as 20 players from five clubs will play in cadet competitions and 26 players from six clubs will play in junior competitions.

Saham Club were the champions in both cadet and junior tournaments for the last year’s edition.

Meanwhile, the referee’s committee of OTTC has decided to give chance to officiate for new umpires in the tournament. The umpires had completed their last course successfully last week. Moreover, international umpires and first level umpires will be also available for the tournament.

Share on: WhatsApp