OTTC organises training course for TT referees

Muscat: The referees’ committee of Oman Table Tennis Committee (OTTC) organised a training course for the new table tennis referees during March 13-15 at the conference hall of the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex in Bausher. The course conclusion was presided over by Abdullah bin Mohammed Mukhalif, Chairman of OTTC.

Twenty referees, including men and women, participated in the course which included training sessions and lectures in addition to a written exam which was held on the third day of the course.

The chairman of OTTC said the participation of this new batch of referees in the course is considered as a new addition to table tennis refereeing. The committee is going ahead in providing training and qualification for the human cadres, including the referees, with a number of registered referees who joined the first edition of this course in 2015 and managed to obtain the international badge and adjudicated lots of championships both locally and internationally.

The door is open for the new referees to have the same chance and get themselves qualified if they wish and to be part of the successes of Oman’s table tennis.

