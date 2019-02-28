OTF organises investor meeting for 12 startups

MUSCAT: Investment programme ‘Wadi Accelerator’ of Oman Technology Fund (OTF) on Thursday organised an investor showcase for their second batch of entrepreneurs at the OTF office.

Twelve startups from the Sultanate and the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, presented their businesses to an audience of corporate decision-makers, investors and guests.

OTF Wadi Accelerator invests in the Sultanate and pan-Arab startups that have commercialised their products in their own local markets.

OTF is a specialised fund that invests in startups, innovative and creative ideas, in the IT sector, in Oman and the MENA region. — ONA

