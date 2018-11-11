OTF, Careem sign MoU to study transport and delivery innovations

MUSCAT, NOV 11 – Oman Technology Fund (OTF) signs an agreement with Careem, the leading ride hailing company and one of biggest technology organisations in the region to study transport and delivery innovations. The agreement aims at its first stage to support the government through several transport technologies such as drones and autonomous vehicles. The pilot phase will focus on the use of drones for logistics delivery services in the oil and gas services and logistics industries. The two sides will explore the possibility of entering into a joint venture and/or strategic partnership aimed at developing land transport services.

”The objective of the MoU is that by the end of 2018, the two sides will be able to enter into a strategic cooperation agreement covering long-term cooperation on all or some of the above issues,” said Yousuf al Harthy, Chief Executive Officer of Oman Technology Fund. “In order to make progress in the discussions, especially with regard to the launch of the Plan for the Use of drones in Logistics Transport, in Muscat during the last quarter of 2018.

Commenting on the occasion, Bassel al Nahlaoui, Managing-Director of Careem Gufl said: “As a company that was born and grew up in this region, we are delighted to sign this understanding with Oman Technology Fund, and proud to be working in Oman, having relaunched our services in Muscat with Marhaba and with the approval of the Ministry of Transportation. And as the leading Internet platform in the greater Middle East we are excited to be able to support a like-minded partner in OTF to share in a vision together and help enable Oman to utilise our technology and platform to work across several sectors in the country.”

Related