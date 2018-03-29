OTA plans to set up tennis academy, clubs seek courts

Only six clubs out of 11 member clubs attended the Annual General Meeting of Oman Tennis Association (OTA) on Thursday. The AGM at the Oman Olympic Association headquarters was presided over by OTA Chairman Khalid al Aadi in presence of all board members and representatives of the six clubs namely Bahla, Dhofar, Al Nasr, Al Musannah, Qurayat and Al Suwaiq.

Main discussions of AGM meeting summarised that OTA to follow up with all recommendations for establishment of a tennis academy. Some clubs sought for more tennis courts to be available in different areas of the Sultanate. Other topics included the need for courses to raise technical levels of coaches and referees. The OTA has decided to work hard to boost tennis across the wilayats and the governorates.

OTA chief Khalid al Aadi said: “Tennis is one of the individual sports that requires huge budgets and funding to grow.”

“Oman has good areas to establish some quality tennis academies in the future,” he said.

“These academies will help out the association to host big tournaments and events. Moreover, it will help us to attract all ranking and professional players from different parts of world and to be part in the events here,” Al Aadi added.

