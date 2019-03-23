OSHRM hosts Oman’s racing champion Ahmad al Harthy

MUSCAT, March 23 – The Omani Society for Human Resource Management (OSHRM) organised its monthly meeting at Public Authority for Civil Aviation (PACA). OSHRM hosted Oman’s motorsport champion, Ahmad al Harthy, for being one of the successful stories in the motorsports. Oman Racing’s Ahmad al Harthy showed to the audience a visual presentation that included his succeeding journey at racing circuits. Also, Al Harthy highlighted on the main challenges and obstacles that he faced during his participation in different races and tournaments and described the best practices on how he overcame the difficulties.

“OSHRM aims always to develop the members though bringing inspiration examples. In these sessions we are bringing successful stories that can might add any changes on the people life to better. We invited Ahmed al Harthy as best instance of national candidate who reached to the international level in the racing sports. Also, we linked his discussions with the related management and development of Human Resources topics namely the best practices for planning, How to overcome with difficulties and working as team in the organisation,” Hihal al Tajori, Director at OSHRM, said.