OSFA holds seminar

MUSCAT: The Omani Society for Fine Arts (OSFA), affiliated to the Sultan Qaboos Higher Centre for Culture and Arts in the Diwan of Royal Court, organised a workshop for the Qatari artist Abdulrahman al Mutawa, winner of the Arab Graphic Award 2014. Abdulrahman al Mutawa gave a presentation about his experience in the field of graphic water transfer in the presence of a group of fine art artists. This seminar comes within the framework of the society’s objectives, including the development of fine art activities in the Sultanate through the provision of the basic requirements of the Omani and resident fine art artists in order to give them the opportunity to show their arts creativity. — ONA

