Orpic participates in PAKPLAS2018

Orpic was one of the chief participants of PAKPLAS2018, held from March 16-18, 2018, at the Lahore Expo Centre in Pakistan. The exhibition was attended by key people from Orpic’s Polymer Marketing Team.

The exhibition served as an ideal platform for the Polymer Marketing team to meet customers to highlight their strategy and showcase Orpic’s innovative polyolefin solutions. Speaking at the exhibition, Gilles Rochas, GM, Polymer Marketing, said, “Pakistan is a strategically important market for us. We are here to demonstrate our commitment to win customer preference and to present our existing and future polypropylene and polyethylene solutions to Pakistan and the world; driven by Orpic’s vision to be a globally competitive, downstream business that Oman is proud of.”

The exhibition attracted a large number of local and international exhibitors and visitors, and provided the Polymer team an opportunity to uncover and establish new business opportunities as well as meet potential buyers.

PAKPLAS2018 is the leading international trade fair dedicated towards plastic machinery, components, raw materials and chemicals. The fair presents products and services, technologies and innovations and future trends and markets for trade. It serves as an international meeting place for worldwide suppliers as well as regional manufacturers.

