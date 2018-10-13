OQIC opens new corporate office

Muscat, OCT 13 – Oman Qatar Insurance Company SAOG (OQIC), a leading insurance company in Oman, held a grand opening ceremony for its corporate and retail branches and introduced a unique ‘Insurance-on-Call’ service. Held at the Grand Hyatt hotel in Muscat, the opening ceremony witnessed the presence of many dignitaries and government officials, including the directors, industry experts, prominent business leaders, associates and partners, and OQIC employees.

Shaikh Khalid bin Omar al Marhoon, Minister of Civil Service, unveiled a commemorative plaque during the opening of the new Corporate Office & Retail Branch at Al Khuwair in the presence of Ahmed Ali al Maamari, Vice-President, Insurance Sector of the Capital Market Authority (CMA), Ali bin Fahad al Hajir, Ambassador of Qatar to Oman, and Khalaf Ahmed al Mannai, Chairman of OQIC.

Presenting his welcome address, Khalaf Ahmed al Mannai, Chairman of OQIC stated, “The bilateral relations between Oman and Qatar have grown in leaps and bounds. Thanks to the shared vision of the His Majesty the Sultan of Oman and the Emir of Qatar, HH Shaikh Tamim bin Hamad bin Khalifa al Thani. This successful relation has manifested in forming new synergies, new agreements and cooperation projects.”

Navin Kumar, CEO of OQIC said, “OQIC’s journey in Oman started in 2004, and the company has grown from strength to strength to where it is today. Building a sound reputation by providing exemplary insurance services in all sectors, OQIC has reflected strong growth and consistent performance. Today we are proud to announce the opening of our new corporate office in Oman, which stands testimony to our belief in excellence.”

The new corporate office of OQIC is situated in the heart of the business district in Al Khuwair. Reflecting OQIC’s ambition and commitment to the Sultanate of Oman, it provides a harmonious and dynamic environment for people to work and collaborate in. The office hosts in-house training facilities that are focused on continuous learning and development especially to cater to the young Omani nationals. The office is also equipped with a call centre, state- of –the- art meeting facilities and breakout areas.

