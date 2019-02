New Delhi: Top opposition leaders on Wednesday called for the ouster of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as they rallied in the national capital in a show of strength but some of them admitted to differences within their ranks ahead of the Lok Sabha battle.

In fiery speeches, Chief Ministers Mamata Banerjee (West Bengal), N Chandrababu Naidu (Andhra Pradesh) and Arvind Kejriwal (Delhi), whose Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) organised the public meeting near Jantar Mantar, described Modi and BJP President Amit Shah as threats to Indian democracy.

The rally, which drew thousands of mainly AAP supporters, also saw the participation of NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Farooq Abdullah of National Conference, Sharad Yadav, Ram Gopal Yadav of Samajwadi Party, DMK’s Kanimozhi, CPM’s Sitaram Yechury and rebel BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha among others.

“The current situation is worse than the Emergency,” thundered Trinamool Congress leader Banerjee, saying attempts by the Modi government to frighten her by sending CBI officials will not succeed. Naidu expressed the hope that Modi will become “ex-prime minister soon”.

The Telugu Desam Party President attacked the Modi government over such issues as demonetization, farm distress, rising unemployment, misuse of CBI and other agencies as well as attacks on the federal structure.

Congress leader Anand Sharma, who took part in the rally despite persisting Congress-AAP tensions in Delhi, said there will be agreements among opposition parties at some places and none at some others. “However, attempts should be made in the country’s interest.”

The usually combative Kejriwal asked people to pick an educated person as the next prime minister.

