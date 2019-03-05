OPEX 2019 to be held in Rwanda

The next edition of the Omani Products Exhibition (OPEX) will be held in Kigali, the capital city of Rwanda, according to Ayman bin Abdullah al Hasani, Chairman of the OPEX Organising Committee.

He made the announcement at a meeting organised to felicitate those who contributed to the success of Omani Products Exhibition (OPEX 2018) that was held in Nairobi, Kenya during October 28 to November 1, 2018. The ceremony was held under the auspices of Dr Ali bin Masoud al Sunaidy, Minister of Commerce and Industry, at Crowne Plaza Hotel Muscat.

“OPEX upcoming destination has been selected following discussions with the Omani industrialists and businessowners who stressed their aspiration to expand the markets of Omani products in East African countries,” Al Hasani elaborated.

Al Hasani added, “The committee has been organising OPEX events since December 2012 as these exhibitions present significant platforms to promote our national products and explore new markets for the locally manufactured products.

So far, nine exhibitions were organised in seven countries that comprise Saudi Arabia, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Iran, Algeria, Ethiopia and Kenya. Over 150 participants representing government bodies, companies and factories, commercial and service businesses, SMEs and artisans have taken part in these exhibitions over the past eight years. In fact, more than 100 contracts and deals were inked at these exhibitions.”

The ceremony then highlighted a brief on Rwanda.

According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Rwanda’s economic growth rate for the 2018 stood at 7.2 per cent. Besides, the time that is needed to start a business in Rwanda has been reduced from 43 days to 4 days only.

Besides, Rwanda is leading among the African countries in the field of digital revolution and information and communication technology. Rwanda is also recognised as one of the pioneers in Africa to adopt modern technology in the economic sector, restructure the infrastructure, instill the culture of entrepreneurship, and promote innovative ideas and emerging projects. Rwanda also focuses on the economy’s diversification and sustainability through prospecting the future of the sectors, emerging economic opportunities, developing services, as well as focusing on mining and agricultural industries.

More than 80 Omani companies and a number of SMEs that participated in OPEX 2018 were honoured at the event. OPEX events are organised by a committee formed by the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (Madayn), Public Authority for Investment Promotion and Export Development (Ithraa) and Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI).

