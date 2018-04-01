Open Day held for children with Down Syndrome

Staff Reporter –

Muscat, April 1 –

The Zubair Corporation (Z-Corp)’s ‘collaboration team’ organised an open day for children affected by Down Syndrome.

The event was held in association with Al Aman Rehabilitation Centre to mark the World Down Syndrome Day observed every year on March 21 to raise public awareness on Down Syndrome, a congenital disorder.

Thirty children with Down Syndrome participated in the event, which included various activities and performances enacted by them.

The ‘collaboration team’ comprises a group of employees of Z-Corp and its subsidiaries who participate in community initiatives conducted by them.

It undertakes projects that bring to focus Z-Corp’s socially relevant strategy to make a positive difference in society. The event is part of Z-Corp’s corporate social responsibility strategy.

The collaboration team, along with the Al Aman Rehabilitation Centre, organised special activities with an aim of raising public awareness for the inclusion and well-being of children with Down Syndrome.

The event began with a recitation of verses from the Holy Quran by a child from the centre, followed by a speech from another student.

Students from a government school staged a dance and musical programme.

Jamal al Mahrouqi conducted special games and a magic show for the children.

Lauding the role of Al Aman Rehabilitation Centre, Faisal al Manthari, Assistant Manager of Social Communications, the Zubair Corporation, said, “We recognise the need to support the work of the centre since we believe that working towards integrating these children into everyday social spheres is a responsibility and a duty for all of us. We are honoured to support the rehabilitation centre, which has been doing wonderful work in assisting children and their families. Their effort in promoting public awareness about Down Syndrome is commendable.”

He added, “It was a joy to see the children in action and it was wonderful to see them participate in the competitions. We are proud for the team’s efforts in organising a delightful programme for these children. The Zubair Corporation will continue to nurture its employees’ sense of responsibility and encourage exchange of experience through the works of the ‘collaboration team’.”

Dr Nadia bint Ali al Ajmi said, “We are pleased that we were able to observe World Down Syndrome Day in an appropriate manner. Our centre has been dedicated to encouraging inclusion and well-being of children with Down Syndrome. Organising events such as this raises public awareness and enhances the confidence of children with the Down Syndrome. These events offer psychological and social support for them and their families. Z-Corp’s support will help create more awareness about the condition and encourage other private organisations to give back to society by supporting in diverse ways. We are thankful to Zubair Corporation’s ‘collaboration team’ for organising such a wonderful event.”

