OOMCO launches operations in Saudi

Muscat, April 8 – Oman Oil Marketing Company (OOMCO) has officially opened its state-of-the-art service station, ‘Lamaa’, in Dammam —Saudi Arabia. At a grand ceremony held on April 8, Abdul Hakim bin Hamad al Ammar al Khalidi, Chairman of the Board of Saudi Arabia’s Asharqia Chamber was the Guest of Honour at the event, which also witnessed the launch of OOMCO’s brand identity in the Kingdom. Ibrahim bin Abdullah al Humaidan, Assistant Under-Secretary for Technical Affairs at the Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs in Saudi Arabia was also present at the ceremony and joined by Sayyid Dr Ahmed bin Hilal al Busaidi, Oman’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia.

Introducing OOMCO’s customers in the Kingdom to a new forecourt experience, the 40,000-square-metre one-stop-shop service station features an exciting range of on-the-go shopping, and food and beverage offerings, in addition to fuelling services. The mega facility comprises a car care centre, a large convenience store, three restaurants and cafés, eight retail shops and a mosque.

Speaking during the event, Mulham bin Bashir al Jarf, Chairman of Oman Oil Marketing Company, said, “With our ambitious long-term strategy, we have been exploring new avenues to expand our market footprint globally. The launch of our brand identity in Saudi Arabia and our advanced service station in Dammam represents a major step towards achieving our goals.

Oman Oil Marketing Company’s roadmap for its future hinges not only on the expansion of market presence, but also the diversification of revenue streams. We are embarking on an exciting journey that will only flourish if done with a mutual understanding that benefits our two nations and are complementary and mutually reinforcing.”

David Kalife, CEO of Oman Oil Marketing Company, said, “We are excited to have our first venture outside Oman here in Saudi Arabia. With customers being the linchpin of our success, we have always sought to address their evolving needs with our pioneering products and services, and the launch of our service station in Dammam demonstrates our unrelenting commitment to sustain this vision. Offering an integrated hub of services, ‘Lamaa’ will continue to offer convenient and flexible shopping experiences, while catering to our customers’ refuelling and car care needs.”

Related