OOC to organise event to promote Asian Games

MUSCAT: In cooperation and coordination with the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA), Oman Olympic Committee (OOC) will organise a 18th Asian Games promotional event under the theme ‘Fun Run’ on Sunday, April 15.

The race will take place from 4 pm to 6 pm and the its route will be along the Al Bahri Road to finish at the Oman Opera House. Shaikh Saad bin Mohammed al Mardhoof al Saadi, Minister of Sports Affairs, will patronise the closing ceremony of this event. The Sultanate was one of some Asian countries selected to host this event.

The race is intended to promote the 18th Asian Games scheduled to be held in the two cities of Jakarta and Palembang, Indonesia, from August 18 to September 2, 2018.

The Asian Games is considered to be first biggest sports event in Asia and the multi-sport gathering worldwide.

Through the fun and run event, Oman Olympic Committee seeks to activate the social sports programme, instill the culture of sports exercise as a lifestyle within the society, propagate the Olympic ideals and strengthen the value of fun and friendship towards proper healthy life.

The event will be attended by Hussain Al Musallam, Director General of the Olympic Council of Asia, a number of representatives of the Asian Games Organising Committees, board members of Oman Olympic Committees and chairmen of sports associations and committee. More than 400 students from selected schools in Muscat Governorate and Oman Paralympic Committee will take part in the race.

Oman Olympic Committee will hold a press conference on Saturday at OOC premises in the presence of OCA’s representatives and the various media.

