OOC to hold sports management course

MUSCAT: Within the context of the programmes approved by the Board of Directors of Oman Olympic Committee (OOC), including the 2018 Olympic Solidarity’s Programmes, the OOC will organise next Monday a five-day Sports Management Course targeting employees of OOC, sports associations and committees and Ministry of Sports Affairs.

A total of 21 employees of OOC, sports associations and committees, Ministry of Sports Affairs and other government stakeholders will be attending the course.

Hisham bin Salim al Adwani, an Olympic Solidarity approved lecturer, will lecture at the court providing a set of the main subjects including organisation of sports and Olympic entities, strategy, human resources, finances, marketing and organisation of sports events.

The course aims to develop the capacities of administrators in the field of sport and present individual field studies and to enable the participants to exchange experiences and knowledge.

