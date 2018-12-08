OnePlus planning to release first 5G smartphone in first half of 2019

Joining the top players hoping to launch a 5G smartphone in 2019, Chinese handset maker OnePlus has said that its first such commercial device, which could release in the first of next year, would be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset.

OnePlus will release a commercial 5G smartphone with carrier network EE in UK in 2019, the company’s CEO Pete Lau said last week at the Qualcomm Snapdragon Technology Summit 2018 in Hawaii, US.

“OnePlus only makes flagship smartphones, and we believe that the Snapdragon 855 is the best and only choice. We are thrilled by its powerful performance and 5G capabilities,” Pete Lau said at the event.

Lau told CNET that OnePlus is expecting to launch the 5G phone by the end of May this year.

Since its establishment five years ago, OnePlus has only made flagship smartphones powered by the Snapdragon 8 Series mobile platforms.

The company recently launched its latest flagship device — the OnePlus 6T, powered by the Snapdragon 845. — IANS