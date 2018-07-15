One more reason why you shouldn’t be crossing a flowing wadi

Muscat: In the recent rains too there were many videos that went viral featuring drivers crossing wadis despite several requests and warning from authorities. Now the Capital Market has brought in its own initiative.

The Capital Market Authority (CMA) has called on citizens and residents including drivers to abide by safety and security rules during rains and floods to preserve lives and properties. The summer brings in the rains in Al Hajar Mountains and areas adjacent to the mountains. The rains are also the most popular features of monsoon drenched Salalah. While Salalah is mostly about drizzle and slippery roads, the rains of Al Hajar are known to cause flash floods. And in the recent rains videos showed drivers take the risk many times racing with the wadi only to be beaten. Even if the drivers managed to escape on time the car had to be abandoned.

CMA emphasized that the Unified Motor Vehicles Insurance Policy provides that the policy holder must take all reasonable precautions to preserve the vehicle and not take risk by crossing the wadis and follow the instructions of Royal Oman Police as intentional crossing of wadis and failure to abide by the instructions of ROP would nullify the right of the policyholder in compensation if it is proven the damage to the vehicle is caused by intentional act of the driver.

On its website, CMA states that the move comes as the Sultanate witness summer rains in various Wilayats. CMA statement said that it observed certain malpractices in the social media including risking lives and properties and intentional crossing of wadis, ignoring the instructions of ROP and disregarding the financial and moral impact of such perilous acts.

According to the Unified Motor Insurance Policy’s clause 2 of Chapter Six on the Terms and Conditions “The Insured shall take all reasonable steps to safeguard the insured vehicle from loss or damage and maintain the vehicle in roadworthy condition. The Insurer shall have at all times free and full access to examine the vehicle or any part thereof. “

Clause 11 of the same terms and conditions provides “The Insurer is entitled to recover from the insured any amount already paid as compensation to a third party and to withhold compensation to the Insured for damage to the insured vehicle under a comprehensive cover or for bodily injuries sustained by the Insured and any one in his position and their family members and medical and first aid expenses if the Policy covers such injuries, in several cases including if it is proved that the accident, death or bodily injury resulted from a willful act of the Insured.”