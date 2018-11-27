Omran wins top award for supporting Oman’s economic development

The Business Vision, a London-based print and online magazine, has named Oman Tourism Development Company (Omran) as winner of the award for Outstanding Contribution to National Economic Growth Oman 2018 Omran is the largest hotel-owning company in the Sultanate and is furthering regional investment. Their creative and dynamic co-operation with the Oman government’s vision for tourism is helping lay the foundations for future growth.

As part of its commitment to the Sultanate’s tourism sector, Omran is moving ahead with mixed-use projects and properties established over the past three years.

Omran projects have made a significant contribution to the Sultanate’s socio-economic development through job creation, investment growth and a growing number of SMEs engaged in the tourism and MICE sectors.

According to Omran CEO Peter Walichnowski, considerable progress has been made in developing tourism infrastructure and attracting international tourists, with a comprehensive portfolio of active tourism assets now in place.

“The core of our business is to invest in the growth of the rapidly expanding tourism sector by creating tourism infrastructure and projects which will directly support the diversification of the economy away from a dependence on the oil and gas sectors.”

“2018 will see OMRAN completing a number of major projects aimed at the international market,” he said, “but we will also begin to focus on the domestic tourism market by providing unique events, experiences and services for Omanis and other residents.”

“Looking ahead, we will be exploring ways to share the value of our hotel portfolio with investors,” said Walichnowski.

