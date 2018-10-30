OMRAN celebrates second anniversary of OCEC

Oman Tourism Development Company (OMRAN), the government’s executive arm for the development of the tourism sector, and Oman Convention & Exhibition Centre (OCEC) have recently celebrated the second anniversary that marks the successful inauguration of the centre’s activities and operations.

Milestones and growth

OCEC, a state-of-the-art precinct owned and developed by OMRAN in the heart of Madinat Al Irfan in Muscat, aims to strengthen Oman’s position as a leading MICE destination in the region. Over two years, the centre has demonstrated its potential to attract major local and international conventions, recording 291 events in its two years of operations, thus marking a significant 65 per cent growth rate compared to the first year. The events agenda of OCEC boasts several events including conventions, live meetings and events that will bring together over 40,000 visitors from around the world from now until 2024.

World-class Rose Theatre

As part of the steady progress of the OCEC project development, OMRAN is nearing completion of the second major part of this development, the Convention Centre that encompasses a world-class lyric-style Rose Theatre to be completed by early next year. The multi-use magnificent theatre will accommodate seating for 3,200 people, creating a unique platform across the region for cultural events, theatrical performances and conferences.

Highlighting the achievements and the remarkable development at various levels, Peter Walichnowski, CEO of OMRAN commented, “OCEC has successfully demonstrated its potential as a hub for business and events in Oman. The growth of OCEC is in line with our mission to invest in the tourism sector through innovative projects that reflect the government’s vision to diversify the national economy and reinforce Oman’s business and tourism offerings regionally and globally.”

He added: “We are confident that next year will witness a quantum leap in the level of events to be hosted at OCEC. The team’s expertise will play a key role in the success of the project whilst ensuring the maximum utilisation of new facilities featured in upcoming multipurpose convention centre. In addition, The JW Marriott Hotel which will be connected directly to the convention centre is also planned for completion early next year, therefore, perfectly complementing the integral role of the OCEC to make substantial socio-economic benefits to the country and strengthen the presence of Oman in the international MICE arena.”

We constantly seek ways to embark upon newer, more interesting chapters to be able to set a mark for ourselves and in building the economy and future of Oman. We are enticing an array of advanced innovations and technology that will be game changers for the country”, said CEO of OCEC, Said Salim al Shanfari.

OCEC: A Destination

The OCEC development is part of OMRAN’s Madinat Al Irfan urban centre. Irfan East covers the OCEC, in addition to four hotels and commercial business areas. OMRAN officially opened Crowne Plaza Hotel in November 2017 and on track to complete the JW Marriott Hotel by early next year, whilst also planning to open an Ibis Styles hotel in the next two years. All hotels together add 880 keys to the destination and local tourism market.