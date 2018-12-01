Omantel,Unicef hold joint workshop

MUSCAT: Omantel is offering its smart telecom solutions to help enable the achievement of the Sultanate’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) related to women and children — an initiative backed by Unicef as well.

As part of this endeavour, a workshop was held recently on ‘Gender Equality at Workplaces’ in collaboration with the UN agency. The event, which took place at Omantel’s HQ in Muscat, discussed the situation of women at workplaces in Oman and how to increase their role in leadership positions.

Laila al Wahaibi, CSR Manager at Omantel, commented: “Omantel implements many initiatives that contribute to the sustainable development in the country, and empowering women is one among many initiatives in this field. As a national company that seeks to enrich lives in Oman, Omantel is keen on making more partnerships with private and public sectors organisations that push the development forward.” Alaa Ali al Aamri, Computer Programmer at International Tourism Restaurants ‘Americana’, commented,

“We have seen good examples today of how increased female participation in the workforce can contribute to the development of businesses. Our role is to support women on all levels and help them to unleash their potentials to maximise the benefits for the national economy.”

Ahmed al Ismaili, Follow Up Director at Nasim Ibra Group of Companies, said “We trust women and believe that they have great capabilities, this is why we have involved them in making strategic decisions in our business. Moreover, we have seen many female employees with great devotion to work and enthusiasm to excel, and I think that empowering women will definitely result in a positive outcome to the economy.”

During the workshop, participants discussed equality between men and women at workplaces in Oman, women leadership, and how to make the work environment more appealing to females. Saeeda al Alawi, Network Engineer at TeO, commented: “Longer maternity leaves, equality and supportive atmosphere are important factors for females to succeed.”

